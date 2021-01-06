Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q1 Earnings

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.09% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $771,904,000 decreased by 6.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $770,180,000.

Outlook

MSC Industrial Direct Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MSC Industrial Direct Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/39156

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $87.84

52-week low: $44.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.13%

Company Description

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.7 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, the company primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2019, 96% of the firm's $3.4 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.