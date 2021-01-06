Market Overview

Recap: Greenbrier Companies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) moved lower by 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% year over year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $402,989,000 declined by 47.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $481,030,000.

Guidance

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/39343

Technicals

52-week high: $37.99

52-week low: $12.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.95%

Company Profile

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

