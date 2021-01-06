5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $438.46 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares rose 0.4% to close at $210.85 in after-hours trading.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Cal-Maine shares surged 5.3% to $39.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is looking to raise at least $5 billion through a sale of US-dollar-denominated bonds this month, according to Reuters. The company also suffered a setback as mobile applications provided by Alibaba-backed Ant Group will be banned under an executive order issued Tuesday by outgoing President Donald Trump. Alibaba shares fell 2.1% to $235.40 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion for the latest quarter. RPM will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 0.7% to $89.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) reported a $200 million proposed offering of common stock. NeoGenomics shares fell 4.8% to $52.20 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga