5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $438.46 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares rose 0.4% to close at $210.85 in after-hours trading.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Cal-Maine shares surged 5.3% to $39.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is looking to raise at least $5 billion through a sale of US-dollar-denominated bonds this month, according to Reuters. The company also suffered a setback as mobile applications provided by Alibaba-backed Ant Group will be banned under an executive order issued Tuesday by outgoing President Donald Trump. Alibaba shares fell 2.1% to $235.40 in the after-hours trading session.

