Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $438.46 million.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $209.72 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $769.80 million.

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $481.03 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $134.24 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $153.32 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $13.47 million.