Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2021 4:19am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $438.46 million.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $209.72 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $769.80 million.

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $481.03 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $134.24 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $153.32 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $13.47 million.

 

Related Articles (LNDC + GBX)

How Likely Is a Dividend Cut From Greenbrier Companies?
Earnings Preview: Landec
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UEEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com