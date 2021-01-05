Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to post a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $333.49 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 1.2% to $37.70 in after-hours trading.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced plans to acquire Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) for a total of around $900 million. Boston Private shares jumped 24.2% to $10.42 in after-hours trading, while SVB Financial shares slipped 0.1% to $386.90 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to have earned $0.70 per share on revenue of $290.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Smart Global shares gained 2.7% to close at $38.64 on Monday.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) reported strong earnings results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Jefferies Financial shares climbed 4.3% to $25.89 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

