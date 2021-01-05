5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to post a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $333.49 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 1.2% to $37.70 in after-hours trading.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced plans to acquire Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) for a total of around $900 million. Boston Private shares jumped 24.2% to $10.42 in after-hours trading, while SVB Financial shares slipped 0.1% to $386.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to have earned $0.70 per share on revenue of $290.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Smart Global shares gained 2.7% to close at $38.64 on Monday.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) reported strong earnings results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Jefferies Financial shares climbed 4.3% to $25.89 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga