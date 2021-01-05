5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to post a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $333.49 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 1.2% to $37.70 in after-hours trading.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced plans to acquire Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) for a total of around $900 million. Boston Private shares jumped 24.2% to $10.42 in after-hours trading, while SVB Financial shares slipped 0.1% to $386.90 in the after-hours trading session.

