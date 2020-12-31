5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 4.98 Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) - P/E: 1.63 Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.1 Euronav (NYSE:EURN) - P/E: 2.48 Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) - P/E: 5.06

Dynagas LNG Partners has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.21, which has increased by 5.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from 6.05% in the previous quarter.

Smart Sand's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.12. Smart Sand does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Navios Maritime has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.23, which has decreased by 111.44% compared to Q2, which was 2.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from 26.43% last quarter.

Euronav has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.22, which has decreased by 81.82% compared to Q2, which was 1.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.86%, which has decreased by 14.17% from 19.03% in the previous quarter.

Noble Midstream Partners's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.4, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.53. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 8.88%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.