Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Conifer Holdings's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2020 10:29am   Comments
Share:

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ: CNFR) showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $1.03 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 2.16% to $22.23 million during Q3. In Q2, Conifer Holdings earned $2.10 million and total sales reached $21.76 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Conifer Holdings’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Conifer Holdings posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Conifer Holdings's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Conifer Holdings reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.24/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.03/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNFR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; UK Approves AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Recap: Conifer Holdings Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com