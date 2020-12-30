Market Overview

Looking Into T2 Biosystems's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2020 10:28am   Comments
During Q3, T2 Biosystems's (NASDAQ: TTOO) reported sales totaled $5.25 million. Despite a 20.33% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $10.64 million. T2 Biosystems collected $2.55 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $8.84 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, T2 Biosystems posted an ROCE of -0.61%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows T2 Biosystems is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In T2 Biosystems's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

T2 Biosystems reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.08/share.

