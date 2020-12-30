Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 9.38 GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 5.5 Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) - P/E: 2.61 KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) - P/E: 8.52 Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) - P/E: 2.71

Orion Gr Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.23, which has increased by 475.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.04. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GrafTech International has been featured as a value stock. GrafTech International's Q3 EPS sits at 0.35, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.58%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.64% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Fly Leasing reported earnings per share at -0.26, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.32. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.74%, which has increased by 0.84% from last quarter's yield of 6.9%.

This quarter, KNOT Offshore Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.66 in Q2 and is now 0.77. Its most recent dividend yield is at 15.62%, which has increased by 0.3% from 15.32% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Castor Maritime reported earnings per share at -0.01, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.01. Castor Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.