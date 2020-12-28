Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Boeing

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 10:51am   Comments
Share:

During Q3, Boeing (NYSE: BA) brought in sales totaling $14.14 billion. However, earnings decreased 83.26%, resulting in a loss of $495.00 million. Boeing collected $11.81 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $2.96 billion loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Boeing posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Boeing's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Boeing reported Q3 earnings per share at $-1.39/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-2.32/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

From Mars To Your Hands: KULR Is Making Electronics Cooler And Safer
Early Christmas For Banks? 10-Year Yield Flirting With 1% Again As Holiday-Shortened Session Starts
US Congress Clears $900B COVID-19 Relief Bill, $1.4T Government Spending Plan
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Boeing
Airlines Secure $15B Payroll Reimbursement In Bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Deal
US Congressional Lawmakers Agree To Long-Awaited $900-Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill (Update)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com