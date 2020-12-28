Recap: Weibo Q3 Earnings

Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.29% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $465,739,000 declined by 0.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $449,260,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected to be between $472,829,000 and $482,192,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 28, 2020

Time: 06:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2iwgxhji

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $52.33

Company's 52-week low was at $28.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.21%

Company Overview

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2016, Weibo had 313 million monthly active users and 139 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 49.9% of shares and with 75% voting power; Alibaba holds 31.5% of shares and 14.8% voting power.