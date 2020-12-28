Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 4:34am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BABA) announced plans to raise its stock buyback program by an additional $4 billion. The company’s share repurchase program will now target a $10 billion buyback through the end of 2022. The higher magnitude of the repurchase limit comes at a time when the Alibaba stock has taken a hit due to the anti-competition probes from Chinese authorities. Alibaba shares dropped 13.3% to close at $222.00 on Thursday.
  • AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) Covid-19 vaccine could receive approval in the United Kingdom as early as Tuesday, according to the Financial Times. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.1% to $48.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $449.26 million before the opening bell. Weibo shares gained 0.5% to $44.54 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Orphazyme A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) disclosed that the FDA has extended the review period of the NDA for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C by three months. Orphazyme shares gained 0.3% to close at $12.03 on Thursday.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC: BMWYY) announced plans to increase its projected output for electric cars by about 250,000 units in the next two years. BMW shares rose 0.2% to close at $29.95 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + BABA)

Global Markets Cheer As Trump Clears COVID-19 Stimulus Bill
Businesses Raised $159B In 2020 US IPO Boom: Refinitiv
Alibaba Shares Tank Even As E-Commerce Giant Ups Stock Buyback Target To $10B
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine To Get UK Approval As Soon As Tuesday: FT
Barron's Post-Christmas Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Pool, Yelp And More
Chinese Financial Regulators Order Ant Group To 'Overhaul' Its Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com