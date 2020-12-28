5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BABA) announced plans to raise its stock buyback program by an additional $4 billion. The company’s share repurchase program will now target a $10 billion buyback through the end of 2022. The higher magnitude of the repurchase limit comes at a time when the Alibaba stock has taken a hit due to the anti-competition probes from Chinese authorities. Alibaba shares dropped 13.3% to close at $222.00 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: AZN) Covid-19 vaccine could receive approval in the United Kingdom as early as Tuesday, according to the Financial Times. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.1% to $48.51 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $449.26 million before the opening bell. Weibo shares gained 0.5% to $44.54 in after-hours trading.

