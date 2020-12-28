5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BABA) announced plans to raise its stock buyback program by an additional $4 billion. The company’s share repurchase program will now target a $10 billion buyback through the end of 2022. The higher magnitude of the repurchase limit comes at a time when the Alibaba stock has taken a hit due to the anti-competition probes from Chinese authorities. Alibaba shares dropped 13.3% to close at $222.00 on Thursday.
- AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) Covid-19 vaccine could receive approval in the United Kingdom as early as Tuesday, according to the Financial Times. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.1% to $48.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $449.26 million before the opening bell. Weibo shares gained 0.5% to $44.54 in after-hours trading.
- Orphazyme A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) disclosed that the FDA has extended the review period of the NDA for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C by three months. Orphazyme shares gained 0.3% to close at $12.03 on Thursday.
- Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC: BMWYY) announced plans to increase its projected output for electric cars by about 250,000 units in the next two years. BMW shares rose 0.2% to close at $29.95 on Thursday.
