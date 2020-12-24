5 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) lifted its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects Q4 net sales of $3.5 million, versus prior forecast of $2.5 million. Senseonics shares jumped 47.1% to $0.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Staffing 360 Solutions shares dropped 15.3% to $0.72 in after-hours trading.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) reported that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID. Altimmune shares dropped 9.4% to $11.44 in the after-hours trading session.

