5 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) lifted its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects Q4 net sales of $3.5 million, versus prior forecast of $2.5 million. Senseonics shares jumped 47.1% to $0.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Staffing 360 Solutions shares dropped 15.3% to $0.72 in after-hours trading.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) reported that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID. Altimmune shares dropped 9.4% to $11.44 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSE: SIF) reported a strong rise in its earnings for the fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly net income climbed to $0.86 per share from $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, net sales fell 6.7% to $29.1 million. SIFCO Industries shares jumped 24.4% to $4.85 in after-hours trading.
- Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) disclosed that its board has authorized a $100 million share repurchase program. Amedisys shares gained 0.3% to close at $289.84 on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga