Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Bridgeline Digital Falls Following Q4 Earnings; Jaguar Health Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.88% to 30,280.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 12,828.04. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.60% to 3,709.23.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 18,237,190 cases with around 322,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 10,099,060 confirmed cases and 146,440 deaths, while Brazil reported over 7,318,820 COVID-19 cases with 188,250 deaths. In total, there were at least 78,114,310 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,719,430 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 2.4% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU), up 12%, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS), up 15%.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares fell 0.2%.

Top Headline

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Paychex posted quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.66 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $983.70 million, versus expectations of $954.00 million.

Paychex said it now expects 2021 adjusted EPS to decline 1% to 4%, versus previous forecast for a 6% to 8% drop.

Equities Trading UP

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares shot up 219% to $2.5711 after the company announced it will convene its Meeting of Stockholders on Dec. 23 to modify a proposal, decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue. Ocugen shares jumped around 174% on Tuesday after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) got a boost, shooting 26% to $9.98 after the company said it proposed a $250 million Australian distribution agreement for Tembo light electric vehicles.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were also up, gaining 146% to $0.9741 after the company signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.

Equities Trading DOWN

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares tumbled 26% to $2.05 after the company priced a $24.5 million offering at $1.35 per share.

Shares of CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: CRHM) were down 23% to $2.1049 after the company issued a customer update. The company said its largest customer, United Digestive, does not intend to renew its professional services agreements.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) was down, falling 13% to $2.9098 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $48.21, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,877.30.

Silver traded up 1% Wednesday to $25.80 while copper rose 1% to $3.5555.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today following the reports that a Brexit trade deal could be struck on Wednesday. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.08%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.76%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.31%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 gained 1.04%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.9% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%.

Import prices in Germany declined 3.8% year-over-year in November. Spain’s GDP grew 16.4% quarter-over-quarter but declined 9% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Economics

US durable goods orders increased 0.9% for November.

US initial jobless claims dropped to 803,000 in the week ended December 19, from 892,000 in the prior week.

Personal income declined 1.1% in November, while personal spending dropped 0.4%.

USA house price index rose 1.5% in October.

New home sales climbed 11% to an annual rate of 841,000 in November.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised lower to 80.7 in December versus a preliminary reading of 81.4.

Crude supplies declined 562,000 barrels in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said.