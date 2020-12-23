Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

November New Home Sales Miss Expectations: What You Need to Know
Benny Fellows , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
November New Home Sales Miss Expectations: What You Need to Know

New home sales fell over 11% month-over-month in November, according to the U.S. Census.

What Happened:  These figures came in far below expectations, and builder stocks are the ones taking the hit.

Why It's Important: Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN), PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) all lost more than 2% in Wednesday's session. 

As the coronavirus pandemic caused many home owners to invest in new real estate this year, sales are still up 21% in 2020.

Housing sales in the U.S. dropped from July’s 979,000 to November's 841,000.

This drop in sales could be attributed to a rise in cost, as the median price of a new home rose 2.2% this year to $335,300.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEN + PHM)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Nike Earnings Expected After The Close, And Focus Could Be On Digital Sales, Guidance
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Lennar Is Trading Higher Today
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com