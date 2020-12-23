A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 4.86 Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) - P/E: 9.0 Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) - P/E: 6.48 Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) - P/E: 2.08 Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 3.25

GrafTech International looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.35, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.58%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 0.64%.

Sterling Construction Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.55, which has decreased by 15.38% compared to Q2, which was 0.65. Sterling Construction Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share at -0.2, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.41. Ardmore Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fly Leasing has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.26, which has decreased by 181.25% compared to Q2, which was 0.32. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.74%, which has increased by 0.84% from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

Danaos has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.91, which has increased by 11.7% compared to Q2, which was 1.71. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.