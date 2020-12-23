Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 2.17 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 2.31 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.05 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 6.15 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 6.83

NRG Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.1, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.27. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.62%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 3.55%.

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.43 in Q2 and is now -0.25. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 16.67% compared to Q2, which was 0.06. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.46, which has decreased by 57.8% compared to Q2, which was 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from last quarter's yield of 6.26%.

Central Puerto looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.