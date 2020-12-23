Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paychex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 9:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.29% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $983,700,000 declined by 0.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $954,000,000.

Outlook

Paychex said it now sees 2021 adjusted diluted EPS to decline 1% to 4%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 23, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sp8ezzq5

Technicals

52-week high: $97.19

52-week low: $47.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.01%

Company Profile

Paychex competes in the payroll outsourcing industry. It is the second- largest player in terms of revenue and focuses on providing this service to small and midsize businesses. Paychex was created from the consolidation of 17 payroll processors in 1979 and services about 590,000 clients. The firm has almost 13,000 employees and is based in Rochester, New York.

 

Related Articles (PAYX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For December 23, 2020
Is Paychex's Dividend Safe?
Paychex's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com