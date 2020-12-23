5 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is nearing a deal with President Donald Trump's administration to supply 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. Pfizer shares gained 0.2% to $36.82 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PFE) is nearing a deal with President Donald Trump's administration to supply 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. Pfizer shares gained 0.2% to $36.82 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $953.97 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares rose 0.1% to close at $96.63 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $953.97 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares rose 0.1% to close at $96.63 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Russia have agreed to test a combination of their vaccines. The company signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Gamaleya Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Russia-based pharmaceutical firm R-Pharm to study the combination. AstraZeneca and Amgen, on Tuesday, announced the SOURCE Phase 3 trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the daily oral corticosteroid dose, without loss of asthma control, with tezepelumab compared to placebo. AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.3% to $48.60 in the after-hours trading session.

