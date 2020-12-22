Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: CRISPR Therapeutics

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 10:01am   Comments
During Q3, CRISPR Therapeutics's (NASDAQ: CRSP) reported sales totaled $148.00 thousand. Despite a 14.51% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $92.40 million. In Q2, CRISPR Therapeutics brought in $44.00 thousand in sales but lost $80.69 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, CRISPR Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows CRISPR Therapeutics is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In CRISPR Therapeutics's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

CRISPR Therapeutics reported Q3 earnings per share at $-1.32/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-1.18/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

