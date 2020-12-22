Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Peloton Interactive

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 9:56am   Comments
Share:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $68.90 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 24.84% to $757.90 million during Q1. In Q4, Peloton Interactive earned $90.00 million and total sales reached $607.10 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Peloton Interactive’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Peloton Interactive posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Peloton Interactive is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Peloton Interactive's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Peloton Interactive reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.2/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.11/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Peloton Looks To Boost US Manufacturing With $420M Precor Acquisition
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Klarna Could Follow Affirm Holdings In Delaying Anticipated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Fintech IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com