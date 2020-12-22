Market Overview

Recap: Cintas Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 8:40am   Comments
Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) remained unaffected in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.42% over the past year to $2.62, which beat the estimate of $2.18.

Revenue of $1,757,000,000 decreased by 4.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2jivytsu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $369.20

52-week low: $154.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.63%

Company Profile

In its core uniform and facility services unit (81% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (10% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (4% of sales).

 

