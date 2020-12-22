Recap: CarMax Q3 Earnings

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.54% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $5,184,900,000 higher by 8.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CarMax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carmax.com%2F&eventid=2622814&sessionid=1&key=F96FC9E88B088387921B3EA03B5ADC65®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $109.31

52-week low: $37.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.31%

Company Profile

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of 220 used retail stores plus two new vehicle stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 85% of revenue, wholesale about 12%, and the remaining portion is composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2020, the company retailed and wholesaled 832,640 and 466,177 used vehicles, respectively.