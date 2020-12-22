5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 0.2% to $100.69 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CVGW) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Calavo Growers shares dipped 15.9% to $60.78 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CLW) raised its guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA of $71 million to $76 million, versus prior forecast of $52 million to $62 million. Clearwater Paper shares climbed 6.9% to $37.00 in the after-hours trading session.

