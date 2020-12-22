Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 0.2% to $100.69 in after-hours trading.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Calavo Growers shares dipped 15.9% to $60.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) raised its guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA of $71 million to $76 million, versus prior forecast of $52 million to $62 million. Clearwater Paper shares climbed 6.9% to $37.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to have earned $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cintas shares dropped 2.3% to close at $346.13 on Monday.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Heico shares rose 1% to $133.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

