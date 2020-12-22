Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 22, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 4:12am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.20 million.

 

