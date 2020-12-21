Calavo Growers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) fell 10.06% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 24.44% year over year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $234,430,000 declined by 19.76% year over year, which missed the estimate of $256,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 21, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142677

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $94.92

Company's 52-week low was at $48.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.91%

Company Profile

Calavo Growers Inc is in the avocado industry and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. It sells avocados to a group of supermarket chains, wholesalers, food service and other distributors, under brand labels, as well as private labels. The company procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Calavo is segmented into three segments namely, Fresh products; Calavo Foods; and RFG. It derives most of its revenue from its Fresh products segment.