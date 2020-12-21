Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Zoom Video's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2020 10:30am   Comments
Share:

 

Right now, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) share price is at $411.71, after a 1.40% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.70%, but in the past year, increased by 519.48%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session. 

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 30.08%. 

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. 

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. 

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 226.63 in the Software industry, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 281.95. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Zoom Video Communications Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued. 

Price Candles

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Zoom, Nike, Bank Of America Or Airbnb?
Looking Into Zoom Video Communications's Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Monday, Dec. 21, 2020: EYEG, NKE, ZM, WMT, AIM
Why Etsy, Shopify And More Are Trading Higher Today
Why You Should Approach The Stock Market's Rally With Caution
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com