FactSet Research: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.63% over the past year to $2.88, which beat the estimate of $2.75.

Revenue of $388,206,000 higher by 5.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $387,360,000.

Outlook

FactSet Research Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FactSet Research Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 21, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjbakwvm

Technicals

52-week high: $363.64

Company's 52-week low was at $195.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.67%

Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from around 220 suppliers, 115 news sources, and 85 exchanges into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 83% of FactSet's annual subscription value.