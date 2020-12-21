7 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced plans to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) in a $5 billion deal. Aerojet shares rose 0.5% to close at $42.04 on Friday, while Lockheed Martin shares gained 1% to close at $356.03 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $387.36 million before the opening bell. FactSet shares gained 1.4% to $351.80 in after-hours trading.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that the FDA has authorized the emergency use of mRNA-1273 against Covid-19 in individuals 18 years and older. Moderna shares gained 2.2% to $143.37 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $41.889 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Heico shares gained 1.2% to close at $133.09 o
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Friday. Nike shares surged 5.6% to $144.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $262.75 million after the closing bell. Calavo Growers shares fell 3% to close at $72.08 on Friday.
