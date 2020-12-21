7 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced plans to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) in a $5 billion deal. Aerojet shares rose 0.5% to close at $42.04 on Friday, while Lockheed Martin shares gained 1% to close at $356.03 on Friday.

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $387.36 million before the opening bell. FactSet shares gained 1.4% to $351.80 in after-hours trading.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that the FDA has authorized the emergency use of mRNA-1273 against Covid-19 in individuals 18 years and older. Moderna shares gained 2.2% to $143.37 in after-hours trading.

