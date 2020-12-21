Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $387.36 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $123.84 million.

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $256.07 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $414.78 million.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.