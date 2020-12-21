Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2020 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2020

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $387.36 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $123.84 million.

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $256.07 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $414.78 million.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

 

Related Articles (BASI + CVGW)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
How Likely Is a Dividend Cut From Calavo Growers?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Amgen's Biosimilar, Moderna's Vaccine Vote, Mesoblast Sinks On Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics Breast Cancer Drug Wins FDA Approval, Adcom Test Awaits Moderna, Virios To Make Wall Street Debut
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UEEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com