Nike Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Digital Sales Up 84%

Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share on Friday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents by 25.81%. This is an 11.43% increase over earnings of 70 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.20 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.56 billion by 6%. This is an 8.46% increase over sales of $10.33 billion in the same period last year.

Nike reported digital sales up 84%, with "triple-digit growth in North America and strong double-digit increases in EMEA, Greater China and APLA."

Nike shares traded up 3.5% to $142.13 in Friday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.14 and a 52-week low of $60.