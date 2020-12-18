Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Microvision

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 10:19am   Comments
During Q3, Microvision's (NASDAQ: MVIS) reported sales totaled $639.00 thousand. Despite a 22.58% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $2.82 million. Microvision collected $587.00 thousand in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $2.30 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Microvision’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Microvision posted an ROCE of 0.67%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Microvision is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Microvision's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Microvision reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.02/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.02/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

