Return On Capital Employed Overview: FedEx

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 10:18am   Comments
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $1.61 billion. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 6.43% to $20.56 billion during Q2. FedEx reached earnings of $1.79 billion and sales of $19.32 billion in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in FedEx’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, FedEx posted an ROCE of 0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For FedEx, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Insight

FedEx reported Q2 earnings per share at $4.83/share, which beat analyst predictions of $4.01/share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

