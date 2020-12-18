Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Tesla

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) earned $809.00 million, a 147.4% increase from the preceding quarter. Tesla also posted a total of $8.77 billion in sales, a 45.31% increase since Q2. Tesla earned $327.00 million, and sales totaled $6.04 billion in Q2.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Tesla posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Tesla is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Tesla, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Tesla reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.76/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.56/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Nike Earnings Expected After The Close, And Focus Could Be On Digital Sales, Guidance
Tesla's Inclusion Will Not Make S&P 500 More Expensive, Goldman Analysts Say
Tesla Gets Debt Ratings Upgrade From S&P, A Day Ahead Of Inclusion
Watch Out, Elon Musk. These EV Startups Are Trying To Take On Tesla
Gearing Up: Tesla's Path To The S&P 500 Index Has Been A Wild Ride
Elon Musk Hopes To Visit China Next Month Amid Start Of Model Y Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com