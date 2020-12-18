A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 4.72 Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) - P/E: 9.84 Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 5.44 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 2.97 Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) - P/E: 9.59

Most recently, Ingles Markets reported earnings per share at 2.99, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.1. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.81%, which has increased by 0.17% from 1.64% in the previous quarter.

Albertsons Companies has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.6, which has decreased by 55.56% compared to Q1, which was 1.35. Albertsons Companies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at 0.76, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.47. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Big Lots saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.75 in Q2 to 0.76 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.18%, which has increased by 0.03% from 2.15% last quarter.

Most recently, Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.