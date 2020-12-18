Market Overview

Apogee Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights  
December 18, 2020 8:20am   Comments
Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.89% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $313,583,000 decreased by 7.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $327,410,000.

Guidance

Apogee Enterprises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fiws7f9s

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.07

Company's 52-week low was at $13.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.39%

Company Description

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

