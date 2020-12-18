TuanChe: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $14,733,000 declined by 22.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 revenue expected to be between $21,356,000 and $22,829,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 18, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tc/mediaframe/42425/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.65

Company's 52-week low was at $0.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.49%

Company Overview

TuanChe Ltd is an omnichannel automotive marketplace in China. The company operates in two business divisions including Offline Marketing Services and Virtual dealership, online marketing services and others. It organizes auto shows, which aim at facilitating transactions between consumers and auto dealers that includes auto dealers, automakers and automotive service providers. It provides services through its online platform and offline events. Geographically the company generates revenue from the China market.