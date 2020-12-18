Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 4:59am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $752.50 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $327.41 million.
  • MINISO Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: MNSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $291.99 million.
  • TuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $12.79 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion.

