Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $752.50 million.
- Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $327.41 million.
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: MNSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $291.99 million.
- TuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $12.79 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion.
