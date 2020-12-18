7 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.3% to $140.92 in after-hours trading.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine has received the nod from an advisory panel of the FDA, paving the way for the company to secure an emergency use authorization. Moderna shares fell 2.7% to $140.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Darden shares gained 0.2% to $118.80 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, but did not provide guidance for 2021. FedEx shares dropped 3.6% to $281.75 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $748.38 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 1.9% to $60.69 in after-hours trading.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, posting an adjusted profit of $0.02 per share, versus analysts’ estimates for a loss of $0.01 per share. BlackBerry shares slipped 1.9% to $8.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q4 adjusted loss of $0.85 per share, versus analysts’ expectations for a $0.57-per-share loss. United States Steel shares declined 6.3% to $17.40 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga