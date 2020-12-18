7 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.3% to $140.92 in after-hours trading.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine has received the nod from an advisory panel of the FDA, paving the way for the company to secure an emergency use authorization. Moderna shares fell 2.7% to $140.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Darden shares gained 0.2% to $118.80 in after-hours trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, but did not provide guidance for 2021. FedEx shares dropped 3.6% to $281.75 in after-hours trading.

