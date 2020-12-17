Market Overview

BlackBerry Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2020 5:16pm   Comments
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 3 cents. This is a 33.33% decrease over earnings of 3 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $224 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $219.72 million by 1.95%. This is a 20% decrease over sales of $280.00 million in the same period last year.

"This quarter we delivered exciting new technology releases, especially our AI-driven BlackBerry Cyber Suite,” said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry.

BlackBerry shares were trading down 1.57% at $8.13 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.69 and a 52-week low of $2.70.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

