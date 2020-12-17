5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) - P/E: 6.88 Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) - P/E: 8.64 Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) - P/E: 4.71 Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) - P/E: 9.91 Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) - P/E: 8.08

First Horizon saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q2 to 0.35 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.58%, which has decreased by 0.72% from last quarter's yield of 6.3%.

Donegal Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.32, which has decreased by 47.54% compared to Q2, which was 0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.17%, which has decreased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 4.32%.

This quarter, Genworth Finl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.04 in Q2 and is now 0.26. Genworth Finl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Camden National's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.11, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.73. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.37%, which has increased by 0.44% from last quarter's yield of 3.93%.

Most recently, Summit State Bank reported earnings per share at 0.49, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.37. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.87%, which has decreased by 1.36% from last quarter's yield of 5.23%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.