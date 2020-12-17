Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 10:06am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) - P/E: 8.03
  2. Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.17
  3. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 6.45
  4. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) - P/E: 4.92
  5. NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 7.65

TC Pipelines has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.9, which has increased by 15.38% compared to Q2, which was 0.78. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.7%, which has increased by 0.55% from 8.15% last quarter.

Navios Maritime's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.23, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from 26.43% last quarter.

BP Midstream Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.38 in Q2 to 0.42 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 13.78%, which has increased by 0.52% from 13.26% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share at 0.6, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Renewable Energy Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, NACCO Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q2 and is now 1.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.16%, which has decreased by 0.35% from 3.51% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (NC + BPMP)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 95% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trial
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2020
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com