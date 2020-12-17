Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) - P/E: 8.03 Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.17 BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 6.45 Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) - P/E: 4.92 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 7.65

TC Pipelines has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.9, which has increased by 15.38% compared to Q2, which was 0.78. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.7%, which has increased by 0.55% from 8.15% last quarter.

Navios Maritime's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.23, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from 26.43% last quarter.

BP Midstream Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.38 in Q2 to 0.42 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 13.78%, which has increased by 0.52% from 13.26% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share at 0.6, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Renewable Energy Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, NACCO Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q2 and is now 1.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.16%, which has decreased by 0.35% from 3.51% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.