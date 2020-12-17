Jabil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) rose 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.38% over the past year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $7,833,000,000 rose by 4.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Jabil said it expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.83 to $1.03 and sales of $6.2 billion to $6.8 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 17, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/42408/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $44.20

Company's 52-week low was at $17.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.20%

Company Description

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.