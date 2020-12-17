Recap: Sanderson Farms Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 232.63% over the past year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $940,023,000 higher by 3.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $900,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sanderson Farms hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 17, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jgf5i4f8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $179.45

52-week low: $102.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.50%

Company Profile

Sanderson Farms is the third- largest dressed-chicken processor in the United States, producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors. Most revenue is generated in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Northeastern, and Western United States, with 85%-95% of sales made to domestic customers in recent years. The company's product portfolio consists of tray pack and large birds, catering to grocery and food-service customers.