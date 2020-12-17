Recap: Worthington Industries Q2 Earnings
Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 37.68% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.68.
Revenue of $731,092,000 declined by 11.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $688,300,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Dec 17, 2020
Time: 02:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2F&eventid=2629182&sessionid=1&key=6F3E29B81E1550A2A122D91D79D53A90®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $56.43
52-week low: $19.28
Price action over last quarter: Up 37.52%
Company Overview
Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and several other products. The firm's operating segments are Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. North America accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.