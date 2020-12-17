Navistar International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) decreased 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.20% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $2,065,000,000 declined by 25.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,020,000,000.

Outlook

Navistar International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Navistar International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $45.25

52-week low: $15.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Profile

Navistar International is a manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, military vehicles, and diesel engines. Its principal markets are North America and Latin America. Its trucks are sold through over 800 dealers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It currently commands a 17% share for its core products, which include Class 6 through 8 trucks and school buses. The company previously struggled to develop an unconventional diesel emission technology to meet 2010 EPA guidelines, which caused its market share to plummet to 16% in 2015 from 36% in 2009. In 2019, manufacturing revenue was approximately $11 billion.