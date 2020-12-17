General Mills: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) moved lower by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.58% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $4,719,000,000 rose by 6.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,650,000,000.

Outlook

General Mills hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

General Mills hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 17, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.generalmills.com%2F&eventid=2766801&sessionid=1&key=21A334522B669E0E85F626B21AB898AA®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.14

Company's 52-week low was at $46.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.66%

Company Profile

General Mills is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2020, 76% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.