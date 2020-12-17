Recap: Accenture Q1 Earnings

Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) moved higher by 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.83% over the past year to $2.17, which beat the estimate of $2.05.

Revenue of $11,762,000,000 higher by 3.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,360,000,000.

Guidance

Accenture said it expects Q2 sales of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. The company projects FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.02-$8.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 17, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/40967/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $253.93

52-week low: $137.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.62%

Company Overview

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation, to procurement services, to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.