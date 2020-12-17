5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.2% to $248.00 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Lennar shares climbed 3.8% to $77.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.98 per share on revenue of $19.46 billion for the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.4% to $289.95 in after-hours trading.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. ABM shares dropped 4.1% to $38.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.3% to $59.09 in after-hours trading.
